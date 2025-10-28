Mohammed Shami In Ranji Trophy: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami served another reminder to the Indian selectors with a five-wicket haul as Bengal beat Gujarat by 141 runs for their second straight win in the early part of their Ranji Trophy campaign here on Tuesday. With 15 wickets in 68 overs across the first two games, Shami has given a good account of his form and fitness in the premier domestic competition thus far. He last played for India in the Champions Trophy but was not picked for the five-Test tour of England.

With five wickets on day four of the game, Shami took his match tally to eight wickets. The player of the match award went to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed who took six wickets in the first innings to give Bengal a crucial first-innings lead over Gujarat.

Resuming their second innings at 170 for six, Bengal declared at 214 for eight to set Gujarat an improbable 327-run target. Shami's exploits on the final day meant Gujarat were rolled over for 185 in the second innings. Also Read: Sky on Jasprit Bumrah's comeback Batting at three, Urvil Patel kept Gujarat's fight going with an unbeaten 109 off 124 but barring himself, Jaymeet Patel (45) and Aarya Desai (13), none of the batters could enter double digits. Fit And Ready For India Comeback: Shami Senior pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday said he is "fit" and "ready" for an India comeback, having backed up his desire to return with exceptional performances in the season's first two Ranji Trophy matches. The Bengal speedster has made a strong claim for an international comeback with a fiery spell that saw him take a match haul of eight wickets and propel his team to a 141-run win over Gujarat at the Eden Gardens.

"A lot of hard work is there and I believe luck too plays a part. Every person wants to play for the country. So, I am ready for that (again)," Shami told reporters after his five-wicket haul in Gujarat's second innings.

"My motivation is to stay fit and be available for the Indian team at all times. In the ground, I will continue to perform and the rest is on the selectors' hands." He added, "It's a relief. Mentally, physically, it feels very good, because, you are coming back from such a difficult time (injury), and you stay on the ground after that. "After that, all the things... Ranji Trophy, domestic season, white ball cricket, then IPL, Champions Trophy, then Duleep Trophy, and now these two matches. So, the rhythm, the flow was there. Now it feels like cricket is still there (left in me)."

Also Read: ABD uses harsh words for Kohli-Rohit's critics Shami was not selected in the Indian team for the white-ball tour of Australia, following which there was a public back-and-forth between chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the senior cricketer. Brief Scores: At Kolkata: Bengal 279 and 214/8 decl in 54 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 54; Siddharth Desai 5/61) vs Gujarat 167 all out in 76.3 overs and 185 all out in 45.5 overs (Urvil Patel 109 not out; Mohammed Shami 5/38). Bengal won by 141 runs.