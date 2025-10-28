India National Cricket Team News: Former South African player AB de Villiers has used harsh words to describe the individuals who are critical of India's star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In a video posted on his Facebook page, de Villiers referred to both players as a "generational combo" of talent as he urged cricket fans should celebrate the remainder of their glorious careers.

The former RCB star called critics of the two Indian superstars "cockroaches". There has been a lot of discussion around the fitness and form of Kohli and Rohit as they feature in only one format after they retired from Test cricket and T20Is. Notably, they made their much-hyped international comebacks during the recent ODI series in Australia, which India lost 1-2.

Both the Cricketers made their presence felt with their performances. Kohli scored a commanding 74 not out in his final innings Down Under. Rohit earned the Player of the Series award after scores of 73 and 121 not out in the last two matches.

"Rohit, another hundred…. Back in the runs (is) the Biscotti, going strong and I am looking forward to what's sort of ahead," de Villiers said on his Facebook page. "I honestly just think, if you're a fan of cricket, it's just really time to celebrate players like these. It's not often players like these come across our paths. It's a generational combo of talent that we have here, and it's really necessary for us to celebrate them and to enjoy the last few years, however long they last," he added.

De Villiers, however, was not kind towards those who criticise the two Indian players. "I don't know what it is about people. I'm not sure if I can call them people. Cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers. Why?," he asked. "Why do you want to pour negative energy into players that have given their lives literally for their country and this beautiful game of cricket? This is the perfect time to celebrate them (and) not now when they have done well."

"Not now that they have done They have taken a lot of criticism in the last few months. Everyone is just trying to push them down for what reason, I have no idea," he added. De Villiers hoped those who criticise Kohli and Rohit are not many. "Obviously, I am referring to the minority because I think the majority of people celebrate Rohit and Virat and their incredible careers. And it is a fantastic time to celebrate them once again," he said.