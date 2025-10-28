- By Gurmeet Batra
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
India vs Australia T20Is: India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav provided the latest encouraging update on injured swashbuckling batter Shreyas Iyer, stating that the 30-year-old player is stable and is out of danger after his horrible injury.
Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia, was shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital.
In an effort to claim a crucial catch, Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting to take a diving catch of Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling.
The jubilation of the big wicket soon turned into a worry, as he was walked off the field with assistance from the physio; however, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of the T20I series opener, Suryakumar answered the query about the batter's health. The skipper stated that Shreyas was stable and was replying to the text messages, indicating that "he is doing absolutely fine."
"The first day, when I got to know that he was injured, I called him. I got to know that he did not have his phone. So, I called the physio and he told me that he was stable. On day one, you cannot be sure of anything," Suryakumar Yadav said ahead of the opening T20I.
"But I have been talking to him over the last two days and he has been replying on the phone. If he is replying, it means that he is stable. He is looking good; the doctors are with him. But he will be under supervision for the next few days. But he has been replying, so that is good," he added.
As per the PTI report, the BCCI's head of medical services, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, in his contact with the board, praised the on-field medical staff for their quick and efficient reply, which helped prevent a potentially critical situation.