India vs Australia T20Is: India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav provided the latest encouraging update on injured swashbuckling batter Shreyas Iyer, stating that the 30-year-old player is stable and is out of danger after his horrible injury.

Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia, was shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital.

In an effort to claim a crucial catch, Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting to take a diving catch of Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling.

The jubilation of the big wicket soon turned into a worry, as he was walked off the field with assistance from the physio; however, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of the T20I series opener, Suryakumar answered the query about the batter's health. The skipper stated that Shreyas was stable and was replying to the text messages, indicating that "he is doing absolutely fine."