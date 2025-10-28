In a shocking revelation, former England cricketer and match referee Chris Broad has levelled some explosive allegations against the International Cricket Council (ICC) for blatant leniency shown to India during his 21-year tenure as a match referee.

The 68-year-old Broad is currently the third-most experienced referee in cricket history, serving as a match referee from 2003 to 2024, refereeing 622 international matches across formats.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he also disclosed the incidents of political influence within cricket's governing body.

The father of England pace legend Stuart Broad, Chris, whose contract was not renewed by the ICC in 2024, claimed that when he was a match referee, he was told to show leniency to India’s over-rate offences.

“I was very happy to carry on. But for 20 years, I dodged a lot of bullets, both politically and physically. I look back and I think, ‘you know, 20 years is quite a long time to be doing that job,' Broad told in an interview with The Telegraph.