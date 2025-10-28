The mystery around Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer's injury has been a topic of discussion for Cricket fans. There were several reports around Iyer's health, which led to speculations on the seriousness of his injury. As per a report from Cricbuzz, star batter Shreyas Iyer had to undergo surgery after he suffered a laceration to his spleen, and he is on the path to recovery. The report also stated that he is out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sydney hospital.

As per a report, Iyer had no other option but to undergo surgery for his injury, which he sustained during the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.

It all happened during the final overs of the 3rd ODI of Australia's innings, when Iyer fell in an awkward position while trying to take a catch. The dive hurt Iyer badly as he went off the field instantly.

Also Read: AB de Villiers calls critics of Rohit, Kohli 'cockroaches'

The report also stated that Iyer will take at least a week to rest post-injury. The Indian team management in Australia is monitoring his condition through Team India's physician, Dr Rizwan Khan.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that Iyer's family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues to recover.

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also shared an update on Iyer's condition.

Also Read: Sky on importance of Jasprit Bumrah

“We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he didn’t have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh," Suryakumar said while speaking at the pre-match press conference.