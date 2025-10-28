Chris Broad on BCCI's Former India head coach Greg Chappell, who had a controversial tenure that resulted in an unceremonious exit, threw his weight behind Chris Broad's allegations against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Broad, who has been a veteran match official, spoke about how he was pressured into going lenient towards former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly for over-rate offences. Chappell also named BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya, who once wanted to reduce Ganguly's suspension, which would help him stay available for a series against Sri Lanka.

In response, Chappell turned down the offer.

“Dalmiya offered to have his suspension reduced so that he could go to Sri Lanka at the start of my tenure,” Chappell said in a conversation with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I said no, I don't want to rort the system, he has to do his time. Dalmiya seemed OK for him to miss.”

Chris Broad fined the Indian captain first in 2005 after the third ODI between India and Pakistan. Ganguly had to face a ban of six matches after repeating the offence.

Chappell, in his tenure, had a massive spat with Ganguly.

Earlier, Broad put forth his views on BCCI's role as a hegemon in world cricket.

"India got all the money and have now taken over the ICC so in many ways. I'm pleased I'm not around because it's a much more political position now than it ever has been," Broad told The Telegraph.

"India were three, four overs down at the end of a game so it constituted a fine. I got a phone call saying, 'be lenient, find some time because it's India'. And it's like, right, OK. So we had to find some time, brought it down below the threshold.