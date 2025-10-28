IND vs AUS 1st T20I: India captain Suryakumar Yadav will look to leave the horrid run with the bat and start contributing handsomely with the willow as India take on Australia in the opening T20 International at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. The upcoming T20 series will be the beginning of India's intense preparation going into the T20 World Cup early next year, with 15 games to get into the groove.

For India, vice-captain Shubman Gill will also shrug off the ODI disappointment to do well in the T20Is. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah will be a valuable addition to the side.

For Australia, Mitchell Owen, Australia's new T20 star, who played a game for the Punjab Kings last year, will be the player to watch out.

How To Watch Australia vs India T20I Series Live In Your Country

Where will the IND vs AUS 1st T20I take place in Australia?

The match will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

When will the IND vs AUS 1st T20I match start?

The T20I match will begin at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled to take place at 1:15 PM IST.

Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team?

India: Star Sports Network.

Australia: Fox Cricket, Foxtel.

UK: TNT Sports 1, Discovery+ app.

USA: Willow.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma