India vs Australia T20Is: India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said that powerplay overs will be crucial in the five-match T20 International series against Australia beginning here on Wednesday, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's presence will boost his side's chances in that period of the match.

Suryakumar said having Bumrah has always been an asset for his side, especially against Australia's style of aggressive play. "Yes, it is always a challenge. We have seen how they (Australia) played in the ODI series and also in the T20 World Cup. Power play is always important," Suryakumar said in the pre-series press conference. "You saw in the Asia Cup, he (Bumrah) took the responsibility of bowling 2 overs minimum in the power play, so it is good that he is raising his hand, acting as if he is that guy who will take charge. It is going to be a good challenge, definitely against the Aussie team in the power play," the skipper added.

The 31-year-old Bumrah is the most experienced player in the Indian T20I squad in terms of playing in Australia, and Suryakumar said his strike bowler knows how to prepare well for a good series. "The way he (Bumrah) has played his cricket for the last so many years, he has kept himself right on the top, and he knows how to prepare for a good series, he knows how to come and play cricket here," Suryakumar said.

"I think he has visited this country more than all the guys, so all of the players have spoken to him; he is very open and very helpful in that. Definitely, when he takes the ground, it will be a good thing, good to have him in the squad, when we play in Australia," he added.

Suryakumar also hinted that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was ruled out of the third and final ODI due to an injured quadriceps, could be available for the T20I series. "I think he is doing fine. Yesterday, he did a bit of running and batting also in the nets. Today, he wanted to take a break as it was an optional practice, but we came to the ground because we had a team meeting, and he wanted to stay with the group because T20 is a new team, all the guys have come in, so he looks good," the skipper said of Nitish's injury.