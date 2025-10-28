India vs Australia T20I Series Full Schedule: After the conclusion of the ODI series, the focus will now shift to the shortest format as Suryakumar Yadav's India will take on host Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series.

The opener of the five-match T20I series will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday. The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the second T20I on October 31, while the third game will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 2.

India vs Australia T20I Series Full Schedule: 1st T20I - Manuka Oval, Canberra (October 29) at 1:45 PM IST 2nd T20I - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (October 31) at 1:45 PM IST 3rd T20I - Bellerive Oval, Hobart (November 2) at 1:45 PM IST 4th T20I - Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast (November 6) at 1:45 PM IST 5th T20I - The Gabba, Brisbane (November 8) at 1:45 PM IST Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs Australia Men's Cricket Team Match? The India vs Australia T20I series will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network. IND vs AUS: T20I Head-to-head record Total Matches Played - 32 IND Won - 20 AUS Won - 11 No Result - 1 India vs Australia T20I Squads: India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy. Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Josh Philippe (WK), Tim David, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, and Xavier Bartlett.