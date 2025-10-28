Ranji Trophy: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will play in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match away against Rajasthan in preparation for India's Test series against South Africa.

Yashasvi will return to domestic action in the upcoming round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, beginning November 1, when Mumbai face Rajasthan in Jaipur in an Elite Group D clash.

After sitting out all of India's ODI matches against Australia, Jaiswal is eager to hone his form ahead of the home Test series against South Africa, starting November 14 in Kolkata.

His participation aligns with the BCCI's directive, which requires contracted players to play domestic games whenever available. Jaiswal has declared his availability to Mumbai's chairman of selectors, Sanjay Patil.

Patil and his delegation are anticipated to declare the squad for the Rajasthan match following the closing of the ongoing round on Tuesday.

If he takes the field, it will celebrate Jaiswal's first appearance for Mumbai since reaffirming his loyalty to the team in May, after briefly considering a move to Goa.

He last featured in the match for the side in a group game against Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC grounds, the same fixture that saw Rohit Sharma turn up for Mumbai following a disappointing Australia tour.

Jaiswal's most recent domestic outing was in August, playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy held in Bengaluru. Mumbai started their Ranji campaign with a triumph over Jammu & Kashmir but were thwarted by rain in their home fixture against Chhattisgarh, which ended without an outright result.