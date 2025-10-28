BAN vs WI 1st T20I: Captain Shai Hope and vice-captain Rovman Powell produced a stunning late onslaught to power West Indies to a 16-run victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I at Chattogram on Monday.

With the visitors struggling at 82 for 3 in the 15th over, Hope and Powell turned the game around with an unbroken 83-run stand off just 41 balls.

Their partnership lifted West Indies to 165 for 3, a total that proved too steep for Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 149 despite a late fightback from Tanzim Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Rain Washes Out IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal? Know Reserve Day Rules

Hope led from the front with an unbeaten 46 off 28 balls, hammering four fours and four sixes. Powell, playing his 100th T20I, matched his skipper with 44 not out off 28 deliveries, including four sixes and a four. The pair added 51 runs in the final three overs, turning a modest score into a winning total.