Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Shreyas Iyer, India's star middle-order batter, sustained a serious injury during the third and final ODI match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. India went on to win the match by 9 wickets, but ended up losing the series 1-2.

After the initial assessment, Shreyas was quickly taken to a hospital before the BCCI provided an update that he had sustained an injury to his left rib cage. However, a recent report in Dainik Jagran has claimed that the injury could've proven to be a life-threatening one for Shreyas, had the BCCI's medical team not provided the much-needed treatment.

Notably, Shreyas was moved into the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after the injury caused internal bleeding and is currently under the monitoring of the BCCI Medical Team and the other specialists.

How did Shreyas Iyer got injured? During Australia's innings in Sydney, Alex Carey tried to look for a boundary, but hit the ball in the air. Shreyas, who was fielding at the backward point, had to run back a long way and unleash a dive to take an incredible catch and get rid of the wicketkeeper-batter.

However, he had an awkward fall on the ground and looked in immense pain before being taken off the field. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X on Monday morning to share an official update about Iyer.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation." "Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the report added.

The recent report in the Dainik Jagran got the insights of the mail sent by the ICC's medical committee, the head of the BCCI's Medical Team, and the Centre for Sports Medicine, & Director of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala

to the board regarding Iyer's injury.



First 24 hours were critical The mail claimed that the first 24 hours after Shreyas' injury were very critical, but the situation has been under control as of now. India's vice-captain is expected to be kept in the ICU for at least the next 48 hours.

It was mentioned that Dr Rizwan will be taking the responsibility of providing a daily medical update to Shreyas' family and talking to them at least twice a day. Dr Pardiwala went on to congratulate and laud the effort of the medical team for their timely treatment, which played a crucial role in saving Iyer's life.



Seriousness of Iyer's injury Shreyas Iyer reportedly suffered a spleen injury, an organ in the upper left abdomen that filters blood and fights infection. Since the spleen is delicate, a strong impact during play can cause it to rupture, leading to internal bleeding — a serious condition that needs immediate medical care and rest for full recovery.