- By Himanshu Badola
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 09:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Shafali Verma as Pratika Rawal's replacement in India's squad for the remainder of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.
Pratika has been ruled out for the tournament due to an ankle injury, which she sustained during India's final match against Bangladesh on Sunday. She will also miss India's all-important semifinal match against Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Due to the injury, she didn't come out to bat in the run chase for Women in Blue. The BCCI have now made it official that she will no longer take part in the tournament.
Pratika was in red-hot form before getting injured. In India's sixth league match against New Zealand on October 23, she scored 122 runs in addition to taking one wicket for 19 runs. She is the second top run-getter of the tournament with 308 runs in 7 matches at an average of 51.33.
ALSO READ: Ashleigh Gardner's Wife Takes Jibe Over Indore Incident Ahead Of Semifinal Against India
She is the joint-fastest batter in the history of women’s cricket to score 1000 runs in ODIs (23 innings) and is second in the list of batters with the most runs in a calendar year in women’s ODIs (976 runs in 21 ODIs played so far in 2025).
Recommended For You
Talking about Shafali, she is currently the top run getter in the ongoing Senior Women's T20 League, and was in Surat at the time of the call-up and will be reporting ahead of India's training session on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai.
ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Returns To India After Memorable Performance In Australia, Fans Go Crazy
Shafali has been out of India's ODI setup over the past few months. He was India's first-choice opening batter in T20Is these days, but she has also played 29 one-day matches for Team India. In those 29 ODIs, the 21-year-old right-handed batter from Haryana has amassed a total of 644 runs and also has four half-centuries to her name.
India’s updated squad for ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma