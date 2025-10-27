ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Shafali Verma as Pratika Rawal's replacement in India's squad for the remainder of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

Pratika has been ruled out for the tournament due to an ankle injury, which she sustained during India's final match against Bangladesh on Sunday. She will also miss India's all-important semifinal match against Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Due to the injury, she didn't come out to bat in the run chase for Women in Blue. The BCCI have now made it official that she will no longer take part in the tournament.