ICC Women's World Cup 2025: After the alleged molestation incident with two members of the Australian team amid the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, security arrangements have been tightened for all participating teams. The defending champions, Australia, ended their league stage at the top of the standings, having already qualified for the semifinals. They defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in their final league match on Saturday. Notably, the two Aussie players were reportedly harassed by a motorcycle-borne man on Khajrana Road, Indore, on Thursday morning while heading from the Radisson Blu Hotel to a nearby cafe. The accused, identified as Aqeel Khan, has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police.

After the incident, the tournament organisers and local authorities have increased the security around team hotels, training venues, and stadiums in Navi Mumbai, where India's semi-final against Australia will be played. The same venue will host the Women's World Cup final as well.

A glimpse of the increased security was shared by Australian star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner's wife, Monica Wright. "Police escort to the cafe," she posted on her Instagram story, tagging Gardner on Monday. In the photo, the couple can be seen travelling in a car, while two police officers can be seen following them on a bike.

Reports claimed that the incident took place on Thursday morning, a day after Australia's win over England. The terrified players immediately sent an emergency message and live location to their team's security officer, Danny Simmons. "I was reading their message when one of the players called me, crying. She told me what had happened. We immediately dispatched a car and brought them safely to the hotel," Simmons said.

The BCCI ended up condemning the incident that brought "disrepute" to the country. The board also thanked the police force for promptly nabbing the culprit. "This is a deeply regrettable and isolated incident. India has always been known for its warmth, hospitality, and care towards all guests. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts. We appreciate the swift and effective action taken by the Madhya Pradesh Police in apprehending the accused," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

"The law will take its due course to ensure justice is served. We will also review our existing safety protocols and strengthen them further, if necessary, to ensure such incidents are not repeated," he added.