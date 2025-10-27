India vs Australia semifinal, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India will be up against Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The winner will face either England or South Africa in the final on Sunday.

India's final match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain at the same venue. The Women in Blue kicked off the campaign with the victories over Sri Lanka and their arch-rivals, Pakistan. However, their campaign witnessed a huge setback with the successive defeats against South Africa, Australia and England. In the all-important match against New Zealand, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team clinched a victory to seal their semifinal qualification.

India will be without Pratika Rawal in the semifinal as the star opener has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. She was replaced by Shafali Verma in India's squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Australia, on the other hand, have been in remarkable form and remains the only undefeated team in the tournament as they topped the standings at the end of the league stage. They chased down a record total to outclass India in the league match between the teams.

The weather has remained a major concern in the ongoing tournament so far. A total of six matches have been washed out due to rain, including Australia's match against Sri Lanka. With a rain threat looming over the India vs Australia match as well, it will be interesting to see how the second semifinal will witness the outcome.

What happens if IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal gets washed out? Is there a reserve day available? There is a reserve day in place for the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 second semifinal in Navi Mumbai. As per the ICC rules, every effort will be made to finish the game on the scheduled day itself, even if it means shortening the overs. In case of rain interruptions, umpires will try to restart the game with a revised number of overs per side.

If the IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal cannot resume at all, or if the game remains incomplete, then it continues the next day (the reserve day) from where it stopped. If the match starts as a complete 50-over contest but is interrupted by rain before the shortened-overs phase begins, then play will resume as a complete 50-over affair on the reserve day.

But if the game had already witnessed the reduction in overs (say 46 overs per side) before rain stopped play again, it would resume from that point the next day and not start fresh. The hours of play on the Reserve Day shall be the same as on the scheduled day for the match (including the extra time provision).

Notably, each team must have had the opportunity to bat for a minimum of 20 overs for a result to be achieved.

What happens if rain washes out reserve day of IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal? If rain refuses to go away on both days, including the reserve day, the ICC will use the points table to decide who moves ahead. That means the higher-ranked team at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final.