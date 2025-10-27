- By Himanshu Badola
Mon, 27 Oct 2025
Rohit Sharma has returned to India after a memorable outing in Australia during the three-match ODI series. He received a warm welcome on his arrival in Mumbai on Monday. While Rohit impressed with the bat, India ended up losing the series 1-2.
The three-match series marked Rohit's return to international cricket after a few months. He remains just an ODI player along with other senior batter Virat Kohli, as the duo has retired from the Test and T20I formats. Rohit was the top run-getter in the Australia series with 202 runs in three games at an average of 101.
Rohit landed and was almost mobbed while leaving the Mumbai airport premises. The fans took the opportunity to click selfies with the star Indian batter before he got into his car and left for his residence.
The Australia tour was Rohit's first assignment after he was replaced by Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain. Rohit, after scoring just 8 in the first ODI in Perth, bounced back with scores of 73 and 121 not out in the next two games. He ended up bagging the Player of the Series award in probably his last career outing in Australia.
The century in Sydney on Saturday was the 33rd of his career in the ODI format, as he turned down the debate for a while around his future in the format. "Sometimes you can think so many things, but it doesn’t come off, but today was the day where I thought okay, this is what I have to do, and it just perfectly fit into my plan," Rohit said in a video shared by the BCCI on Sunday.
"Obviously, when you play in Australia, you’ve got to plan and play, so all the planning and all the understanding that I had from the previous experience, I used it today," Rohit added.
"Since the time I started playing, I’ve never had four to five months to prepare for a series so I wanted to utilize it, I wanted to do things in my own, on my own terms and that actually worked out pretty well for me in terms of understanding what I need to do for the rest of my career, it was important to utilise that time, and I prepared pretty well at home," he explained.
"I give a lot of credit to how I prepped before coming here giving myself a lot of time in the first place, which was very important because sometimes you need to understand that there’s so much to do in life besides what you do professionally, but I got a lot of time in my hand so I utilised that like I said I could do things on my terms, at my own time, which actually really helped me," Rohit concluded.