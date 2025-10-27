Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Former India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw has produced a remarkable effort in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, scoring a remarkable double century while playing for Maharashtra and Chandigarh on Monday. He entered his name in the history books in only his second match of the premier domestic competition for the new team.

Shaw, who has represented India in all three formats, scored the third-fastest century of Ranji Trophy history. Shaw took just 141 balls to reach the 200-run mark in the second innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The right-handed batter went on to play a magnificent knock of unbeaten 222 runs in 156 balls on the back of 29 fours and five sixes.

The record of scoring the fastest double century in the history of the Ranji Trophy is in the name of Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal. Tanmay achieved the feat in just 119 balls for Hyderabad against Arunachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Plate League match played on January 26-27, 2024, in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 He is followed by the former India and Mumbai batter Ravi Shastri. Shastri needed just 123 balls to reach the 200-run mark for Mumbai in the 1985 Ranji Trophy match against Baroda at Wankhede Stadium. Fastest double centuries in Ranji Trophy Tanmay Agarwal (Hyderabad) vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024 Ravi Shastri (Mumbai): 123 vs Baroda in 1985 Prithvi Shaw (Maharashtra): 141 vs Chandigarh in 2025 Rahul Singh (Hyderabad): 143 vs Nagaland in 2024 Snehal Kauthankar (Goa): 146 vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024 The overall record for the fastest double century in first-class cricket is in the name of Afghanistan batter Shafiqullah Shinwari, who reached the feat in just 89 balls during a 2017-18 Afghan domestic match between Kabul Region and Boost Region.

ALSO READ: Adam Zampa Unavailable For Start Of T20I Series Against India, Tanveer Sangha Drafted In Squad Notably, Shaw made his Ranji Trophy debut way back in 2017 while playing for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu. He left the team at the end of last season and joined Maharashtra. He made his Ranji debut for Maharashtra against Kerala on October 15 in Thiruvananthapuram but got out for a four-ball duck in the first innings. In the second innings, he scored 75 runs from 102 balls and hammered 7 fours during his stay at the crease.

In the first innings of the ongoing match against Chandigarh, Shaw made 8 runs from 9 balls. Maharashtra declared their second innings on 359/3 in 52 overs, setting a 464-run target for Chandigarh. The home side finished the third day on 129/1 with Manan Vohra (53) and Arjun Azad (63) at the crease. They still need 335 runs to win.