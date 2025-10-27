- By Gurmeet Batra
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
India vs Australia T20Is: Top Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been ruled out of the start of the five-match T20I series against India due to personal reasons, with Cricket Australia (CA) adding Tanveer Sangha in the squad.
The five-match T20I series begins on Wednesday in Canberra.
According to a report in 'ESPNcricinfo', Zampa is expecting his second child with wife Harriet.
The 23-year-old Sangha has played in seven T20Is for Australia, taking up 10 wickets with his leg-spin. He is a regular with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). Sangha has not featured in an international match since 2023. He had made a remarkable debut against South Africa, returning figures of 4 for 31.
ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Admitted To Sydney Hospital Due To Internal Bleeding From Rib Injury
Sangha was also part of the Australia A squad that toured India earlier this year, scalping seven wickets in the three one-dayers against India A. Currently, he is leading the wicket-taking charts in the ongoing One-Day Cup, with 10 wickets from four matches for New South Wales.
Zampa had opted out of the first ODI against India in Perth but played the next two matches. Australia won the three-match ODI series 2-1 after clinching victories in the first two games.
The five T20Is will be played in Canberra (Oct 29), Melbourne (Oct 31), Hobart (Nov 2), Gold Coast (Nov 6) and Brisbane (Nov 8).
ALSO READ: Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Keeps Fingers Crossed For Pratika Rawal's Fitness Ahead Of Semis Against Australia
Australia T20I squad vs India: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott (first three matches only), Glenn Maxwell (last three matches), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (last three matches only), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (last two matches only), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (first two matches only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa (to miss start of series).