India vs Australia T20Is: Top Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been ruled out of the start of the five-match T20I series against India due to personal reasons, with Cricket Australia (CA) adding Tanveer Sangha in the squad.

The five-match T20I series begins on Wednesday in Canberra.

According to a report in 'ESPNcricinfo', Zampa is expecting his second child with wife Harriet.

The 23-year-old Sangha has played in seven T20Is for Australia, taking up 10 wickets with his leg-spin. He is a regular with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). Sangha has not featured in an international match since 2023. He had made a remarkable debut against South Africa, returning figures of 4 for 31.