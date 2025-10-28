UAE vs USA, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Table-toppers United States of America won the toss and opted to bowl against bottom-placed United Arab Emirates in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

The USA are heading into the match with top position at the points table with 15 wins and 6 losses after their dominant 106-run victory over Nepal.

Meanwhile, the UAE are placed at the bottom of the table with just 3 wins from 16 games, and the side will aim to turn things around on home soil.

Where To Watch UAE National Cricket Team Vs United States National Cricket Team?

Fans in India can live-stream the UAE vs USA match live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs USA Playing XIs:

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Shahdad, Harshit Kaushik, Shoaib Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.

United States of America (Playing XI): Smit Patel(w), Andries Gous, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar.