Women's World Cup: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has her fingers crossed for a fitness miracle, hoping that opener Pratika Rawal will recover in time for the mouth-watering ICC Women's World Cup semi-finals clash against Australia.

The opener twisted her ankle while fielding and hobbled off the ground during the abandoned match against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

BCCI issued an update on Rawal's injury, "Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the first innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress."

Rawal twisted her right ankle while fielding at deep midwicket during the 21st over. The wet conditions at the DY Patil Stadium proved treacherous; her foot got jammed, resulting in the painful injury.

"Pratika is being monitored by the medical team and hopefully they'll (medical team) get back soon. It's a very important game for us (semifinal), we have played very good cricket in the league matches and everyone has contributed which we'll carry forward," said Harmanpreet, whose side was cruising at 57 for no loss in 8.4 overs in the chase of the revised target of 126 in 27 overs.