Pratika Rawal Injury, IND-W vs BAN-W Match: India suffered a massive setback as Pratika Rawal picked up a knee and ankle injury during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the DY Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Pratika has been sidelined from the ongoing match as BCCI's medical team continues to closely monitor her injury. She remained out of the field for the final few overs of Bangladesh's innings and didn't come out to open with Smriti Mandhana during India's run chase.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 21st over. Fielding near the midwicket boundary, Rawal overran and, in her attempt to turn back to the field, her right foot seemed stuck in the turf. She ended up twisting her ankle before falling to the ground with visible discomfort. She was helped back on her feet and walked back slowly with the help of teammates and physios, and went back into the dressing room.

🚨 UPDATE#TeamIndia all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress.#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/JDocwJEF9A — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 26, 2025

In case of a serious injury, Pratik might have to miss India's all-important semifinal match against Australia, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday at the same venue.

Rawal, who debuted for India in December 2024, has had a stellar first year in international cricket. She hit her maiden World Cup century in the previous game against New Zealand, helping the Women in Blue to seal their semifinal qualification. In the process, she also became the joint-fastest to 1000 runs in women's ODIs and only the second ever, after Smriti Mandhana, to aggregate 1000 runs in a calendar year.