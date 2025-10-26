Who Is Uma Chetry, IND-W vs BAN-W: Uma Chetry made his debut for India in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. She was one of the three changes India made in the last league match of the tournament.

Chetry, who replaced Richa Ghosh in the lineup, became only the second female cricketer from Assam to play for India in Women ODIs. Ritu Dhrub represented India in both ODIs and T20Is between 2013 and 2014. Before making her ODI debut, Chetry had featured in seven T20Is for India, with her last international appearance coming against the West Indies in December 2024 at the DY Patil Stadium. She was also part of the gold medal-winning Indian squad at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. She also represented India A at the ACC Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup earlier that year.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Triggers Retirement Talks Again With Social Media Post Notably, Chetry made her Women’s Premier League debut for UP Warriorz in 2023, initially playing just one game as a replacement for the injured Vrinda Dinesh. In the next season, she became a regular, scoring 80 runs in eight matches.

Chetry received her debut WODI cap from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. "Making a debut for India is already a special feeling. And making it in a World Cup is even more special," Mandhana said while handing over the cap to Chetry. "We all have seen you working hard. You are one of the hardest-working girls in the camp. Your fitness and athleticism motivate us to work harder. Keep motivating us. Not just this, but keep on winning more matches for India," she added.

For the match against Bangladesh, India also brought in Radha Yadav and Amanjot Kaur to replace Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana. India have already qualified for the semifinals after their win over New Zealand in the previous fixture. The Women in Blue will finish fourth in the standings irrespective of the result against Bangladesh, as they have three wins and six points after six matches so far.

The IND-W vs BAN-W match witnessed a delayed start due to rain interruption. India opted to bowl first after winning the toss and reduced Bangladesh to 39/2 in 12.2 overs before rain made another interruption.