India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana has been at the receiving end of massive criticism over the past few months, having been part of the India setup across formats after making his debut last year. Harshit produced an impressive effort in the recently concluded three-match ODI series between India and Australia.

Harshit came up with a match-winning effort of 4 wickets for 39 runs in 8.4 overs as India defeated Australia by 9 wickets in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. While India got a consolation win with Australia bagging the series 2-1, former skipper and veteran batter Rohit Sharma heaped massive praise on Harshit, saying that it was a fantastic effort from him despite this being his first white-ball series down under.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Defining Partnership With Virat Kohli In 3rd Aus ODI "Unfortunately, we couldn’t win the series. But I think it’s still a relatively young team. A lot of the guys haven’t been here and played white-ball cricket. So we can take a lot of positives also from here. Especially Harshit Rana, who was playing white-ball cricket for the first time in Australia. The way he bowled in both games. Perth, obviously, was a shortened game. But looking at how he bowled in Adelaide and also here (in Sydney), it was a fantastic effort from him."

Harshit's inclusion in the playing XI throughout the series was questioned by the fans, who slammed the team management over a few selection calls. In the final ODI at SCG, Harshit opened his wicket account by dismissing Alex Carey, who was caught by Shreyas Iyer, and then removed Mitchell Owen. Owen was caught by Rohit in the first slip after scoring just 1 run in four balls to Australia’s tally.

Rana’s third wicket came in the form of Cooper Connolly. The former Australia U19 captain was caught by Virat Kohli on the second delivery of the 47th over, and then on the fourth ball of that same over, Rana got the better of Josh Hazlewood to finish the game with his career-best figures of 4 for 39 in 8.4 overs.