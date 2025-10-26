IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Incessant rains forced the abandonment of India's match against Bangladesh, but the hosts suffered a major injury scare as opener Pratika Rawal hurt her ankle and knee while fielding in an inconsequential Women's World Cup match in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

In a rain-truncated 27 overs per side contest, India were 57 for no loss in 8.4 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 119/9 when rain intervened again, forcing the officials to call off the game. India's target was revised to 126 from 27 overs. Smriti Mandhana was on 34 not out, and makeshift opener Amanjot Kaur was unbeaten on 15 when the match ended, and the two teams shared a point.

India finished the league stage with three wins from seven matches, and the washout gave them seven points along with a fourth-place finish. Bangladesh leapfrogged Pakistan to move to the seventh spot despite having similar points (3), as their victory in their previous match in the tournament put them one place above.

In Rawal's absence, chasing a revised target of 126 from 27 overs saw vice-captain Mandhana walking out in the company of Amanjot, who opened the innings at this level for the first time. Amanjot excelled in her responsibility, playing a perfect second fiddle to Mandhan, who flayed the Bangladesh attack, unleashing a string of boundaries to make 34 from 27 balls.

The outfield, including the spot where Rawal fell, here at the DY Patil, remained exposed throughout the day as several interruptions of unseasonal rains saw a total of two hours and 15 minutes being lost.

The playing area was protected from one bowling end to another with the centre having multiple layers of covers, but the square boundaries on either side of the wicket were left exposed to rain.

Earlier, India restricted Bangladesh to a paltry 119 for nine in 27 overs after the weather forced a reduction of overs. It did not take long for Renuka Singh to strike as she had Sumaiya Akhter caught by Shree Charani (2/23) at backward point off a wide delivery, which the batter had gone after.