Rohit Sharma, the destructive Indian opener, lauded the monumental partnership he stitched with batting stalwart Virat Kohli, which paved the way for India's victory over Australia in the third and final ODI of the series, a memory which will be etched in the hearts of Indian cricket fans for a long time.

Kohli and Rohit finished the ODI series on a high with unbeaten 74 and 121 respectively in the team's emphatic nine-wicket victory in a dead rubber against Australia. “It was a fantastic partnership after a long, long time. I think we haven’t had a 100-run partnership for a long time. It was good to get that partnership from the team’s perspective," Rohit said in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Triggers Retirement Talks Again With Social Media Post After Century In Sydney: 'One Last Time...'

🗣️ Rohit Sharma shares his thoughts on a challenging yet rewarding tour of Australia 🔽 🎥 - By @RajalArorahttps://t.co/1tNs3wrAyM #TeamIndia | #AUSvIND |… — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2025 The duo's batting expertise has been honed over the years, and on Saturday, the two legendary batters joined forces yet again to save India from a series whitewash with their unconquered 168-run partnership, leading the side to a consolatory nine-wicket win in the third ODI here. “Looking at how we were placed at one point, we had lost Gill early there. Not early perhaps, we managed to get off to a start and then he got out so obviously we knew with Shreyas not being there it was an added responsibility on other batters, and it was a great partnership. We enjoyed every moment we spent out there, there was a lot of chatter between the two of us," he added.

“We’ve played so much cricket together we understand each other really well so it was just about taking the game and understanding what was required at that point and it comes with the experience as well which we have in abundance between the two of us and we used it pretty well," the former Indian skipper said.

ALSO READ: IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Uma Chetry Makes Her Debut As India Opt To Bowl First | Check Playing XIs The next international assignment for Rohit and Kohli is SA one-dayers on November 30, December 3 and 6 followed by 50-vers games against New Zealand starting January 11. "Very very grateful to have people standing beside you and I'm pretty grateful to that, honestly whenever we have played people have come out and supported us, not just the two of us but the entire team and that was good to see," the opener added.