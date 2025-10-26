India women vs Bangladesh women match, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in match 28 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. This is the final league match of the tournament.

Uma Chetry is making her debut for India, as confirmed by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur during the toss time. Having already qualified for the semifinal, India will be looking to finish the league stage on a high and maintain the momentum. They will be facing the mighty Aussies in the second semifinal on Thursday. The Women in Blue will be heading into the match on the back of a victory over New Zealand by 53 runs in their previous fixture.

The IND-W vs BAN-W match is set to have a delayed start as rain made an interruption just before the toss. Despite the result of the match against Bangladesh, India will finish fourth in the standings at the end of the league stage.

In order to provide some rest, India opted to make multiple changes in the lineup as Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana made way for Amanjot Kaur and Radha Yadav. Notably, Uma came into the side in the absence of Richa Ghosh, who continues to recover from her injury ahead of the all-important semifinal.

"We're going to bowl first. Because of the overcast conditions, we thought bowling would be a good decision. She's going to debut today (Uma Chetry). Richa is resting. Two more players are resting - Kranti and Sneh Rana," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

With an aim to finish at least above Pakistan in the points table, Bangladesh will be looking to put their best foot forward and get a huge boost through a win today heading forward. They stand last at the moment with just one win after six matches.

"Kind of good for us because our bowlers have been doing well. Have to give them a good total to defend. It was pretty difficult (getting over the SL defeat). Have to move on and play our A game. The way our bowlers have been bowling, and looking at the conditions, 230-plus can be a good total," Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said at the toss.



IND-W vs BAN-W Playing XIs, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur Bangladesh Women: Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter