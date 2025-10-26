New Zealand vs England 1st ODI: Kane Williamson had a horrible outing with the bat on his return to ODI cricket. He came out to bat early during New Zealand's run chase against England in the first ODI, but was dismissed for 0 on his very first ball.

With that unfortunate duck, Williamson joined legendary cricketer Richard Hadlee on the list of New Zealand batters with the most international ducks against England. Departing for a golden duck, it is worth noting that this was the very first time in his stellar ODI career that Williamson registered a first-ball 0.

Interestingly, Williamson's return to the format turned out to be similar to Virat Kohli's comeback in ODIs during the recently concluded series in Australia. In his first appearance for India since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Virat was dismissed for 0 by Mitchell Starc in the first ODI in Perth. However, he went on to score another 0 in the next game in Adelaide before smashing a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 74 runs in the third ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

Notably, Williamson's last ODI appearance also came during the ICC Champions Trophy. He was part of the final match, which the Blackcaps lost against India.

Virat reached Australia after a long break, having retired from the Test and T20I formats. On the other hand, the 35-year-old Williamson is also now in the final stretch of his career, making limited appearances for the national team.

Williamson has a casual contract to represent the Blackcaps, but both he and Virat might have set their eyes on the ODI World Cup 2027. The former New Zealand captain has 7236 runs to his name in 174 ODI matches at an average of 48.56 on the back of 47 fifties and 15 centuries.