India vs Australia, Women's World Cup: Captain Alyssa Healy's injury saga shows no signs of abating as her participation in the semi-final against India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 hangs in the balance due to ongoing recovery from injury.

The team's skipper has been absent from the playing XI since the match against England on October 22 due to an injury that forced her to miss two crucial matches.

The injury occurred during training after the team's victory against Bangladesh, a game that followed her scintillating century against the same opponents in Vizag.

With Healy's participation in the semi-final remaining uncertain, Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke provided a cautious update on the captain, stating that the skipper is undergoing assessment and the team is hopeful she will be fit to play in the crucial match.