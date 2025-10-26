- By Gurmeet Batra
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
India vs Australia, Women's World Cup: Captain Alyssa Healy's injury saga shows no signs of abating as her participation in the semi-final against India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 hangs in the balance due to ongoing recovery from injury.
The team's skipper has been absent from the playing XI since the match against England on October 22 due to an injury that forced her to miss two crucial matches.
The injury occurred during training after the team's victory against Bangladesh, a game that followed her scintillating century against the same opponents in Vizag.
ALSO READ: IND-W vs BAN-W Women's World Cup 2025 Weather And Pitch Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Navi Mumbai On Sunday?
With Healy's participation in the semi-final remaining uncertain, Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke provided a cautious update on the captain, stating that the skipper is undergoing assessment and the team is hopeful she will be fit to play in the crucial match.
"Obviously, she wasn't quite up to it tonight, but she'll continue to be assessed. We're really hopeful for the semi, but there are still a few days to play out before that. We're hopeful again, and she'll just continue to be assessed the closer we get to the game," Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke said during the press conference.
ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's Childhood Coach Reveals His Future Plans, Says, 'He'll Retire After...'
As the Women in Blue gear up to take on Australia, they will be keeping a close eye on leg-spinner Alana King, who has been in imperious form, claiming 15 wickets in the tournament so far, including a match-winning 7/18 against South Africa.
“I think it’s just sort of seeing when the game plays out. She obviously doesn’t come on a lot in the Powerplay. So, once you sort of get through that, it’s then about the batters that are in the matchups and the stage of the game and who’s going to be the best person to bowl," Nitschke said of King.