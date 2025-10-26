IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Post his brilliant innings and victory against Australia in the third ODI, Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad had revealed that the star batter will retire after the 2027 World Cup. Rohit has scored his 50th century in Sydney and was also the highest run scorer of this series. While chasing a target of 237, his brilliant knock of 121 runs and a match-winning partnership with Virat Kohli entertained those who had come to watch them live in Australia.

"The way Rohit batted today and how he contributed to India's win-it felt great to watch today's match. He will play the 2027 ODI World Cup and retire after that," Dinesh Lad was quoted as saying to ANI. He also talked about Virat's unbeaten knock of 74 runs as it came after ducks in Adelaide and Perth, and said, "There are misunderstandings about Virat every day. He is someone who can thrive anytime and anywhere. The way he played today, it feels good. Sachin had said in a function way back that Rohit and Virat would be the players who would break his records. Both getting closer to his records feels really good,".

Speaking of the game, Mitchell Mars won the toss and chose to bat first. He built a 61-run partnership with Travis Head for the first wicket and gave the team a flying start. Matt Short also scored a gritty knock of 30 runs off 41 balls, in which he had smashed two fours and a 59-run partnership with Matt Renshaw and then with Alex Carey, and took the hosts to 183/3. And after that, they suffered a batting collapse as they were skittled for 236 runs, where Harshit Rana, along with Washington Sundar, was the pick among the bowlers, and Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket apiece.

While chasing, the visitors had a flying start as openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma built a partnership of 69 runs for the first wicket. After that, the fans got to see what they had wished for as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had stitched a partnership of 168 runs and achieved lots of feats, and helped the team win the match by nine wickets.

Rohit was also adjudged the player of the match award as he was the highest run scorer of this series, having scored 202 runs, which includes one ton and a fifty each.