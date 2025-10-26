India vs Australia Semifinal, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India are set to face Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday. The fixture was finalised after Australia defeated South Africa in their final league match by 7 wickets in Indore on Saturday.

Australia stand at the top of the standings with 13 points under their belt on the back of their sixth win after seven matches. They remain the only undefeated side in the tournament so far. On the other hand, India will be finishing fourth in the points table regardless of the result of their upcoming match against Bangladesh on Sunday in Navi Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Remains Doubtful For South Africa ODIs With Rib Injury This means that the Women in Blue and the Aussies will go head-to-head in the marquee clash, with a place in the final up for grabs. Meanwhile, England and South Africa will clash in the first semifinal for a place in the summit clash on Wednesday.



India vs Australia - ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: All You Need To Know Date - October 30 (Thursday). Time: 3:00 PM IST Venue - Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium

India have three wins and six points under their belt after six games. Earlier in the tournament, Australia defeated India by 3 wickets in the league game in Visakhapatnam. The high-scoring contest witnessed India smashing multiple incredible records for their 330-run total. However, the Aussies chased down the total with an over to spare with the help of skipper Alyssa Healy's sensational century.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Matches Sachin Tendulkar With 9th Century Against Australia, Smashes 50th International Hundred IND-W vs AUS-W Semifinal Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The live telecast of the India women vs Australia women semifinal will be available on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be helmed by the JioHotstar app and website in India.



IND-W vs AUS-W Head-To-Head Record Matches: 60 India won: 49 Australia won: 11

India women vs Australia women Squads, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 India Women's Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Australia Women's Squad: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux