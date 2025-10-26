IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Ex-India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has heaped praises on Harshit Rana just a few weeks after he had slammed his selection in the team of all formats and said that he was superb in the 3rd ODI against Australia, where he took four wickets. He had registered his best bowling figures and helped the team win the match by nine wickets against Australia.

Srikkanth, who had criticized Harshit's position in this team, was later seen praising him. His criticism had gone viral, which forced head coach Gautam Gambhir to say that one shouldn't target a youngster for their YouTube channel. Also Read: IND-W vs BAN-W Women's World Cup 2025 Weather And Pitch Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Navi Mumbai On Sunday? “Harshit Rana bowled superbly. Taking four wickets in an ODI is a big achievement. My favorite was the wicket of Owen. It was a superb delivery and Rohit took a great catch," Srikkanth was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

“He (Rana) bowled a terrific line and length. Last match, he got clobbered at the death, but this game, he bowled very well even at the death. He did not bowl short today and did not try too many slower ones," he added.

“So today, Harshit Rana deserves all the praise. I am very happy for you. Yes, I criticized you a lot, but at the end of the day, you have done very well. He has got his confidence back from the last match after scoring with the bat and from his first spell with the ball," he said.

"It was a very good decision to play three spinners. But I did not understand why Axar Patel bowled only seven overs even today. Not sure why Prasidh Krishna was brought back to bowl with Axar not completing his ten overs," he concluded.