IND-W vs BAN-W Women's World Cup 2025 Weather and Pitch Report: India will lock horns with Bangladesh in their last group stage match of the ongoing tournament. The match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai at 3 p.m. IST.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will try to end their group stage on a good note, and if they beat Bangladesh, then their confidence will be boosted ahead of their semifinal match against Australia, which will be held next week.

Bangladesh, who are lying at the last position of the points table after winning just one match, will also try to end their campaign on a high.

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Weather Forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai will be 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather.com, and rain might play a spoilsport in the afternoon once the match begins.

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pitch Report

The surface here is batter-friendly, but there's also a 75% chance of rain beginning from Sunday morning.

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads

India Women's Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav