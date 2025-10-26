IND-W vs BAN-W Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: The Indian women's team will face Bangladesh in their next Women's World Cup match on Sunday. It will be the last group stage match for both teams in the ongoing mega event.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will try to win this match and play the semifinal against Australia, riding high on confidence. They will be entering this match after defeating New Zealand by 53 runs in their last match. India's star openers, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, had scored match-winning hundreds and had built a brilliant partnership of 212 runs, whereas Jemimah Rodrigues also scored a gritty knock of 76 runs and helped the hosts post a mammoth target of 340 runs.

Also Read: India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: IND-W vs AUS-W Match Date, Venue, H2H Squads And More The bowlers also were able to defend the DLS target of 325 as White Ferns were skittled out for 271. They will aim to end their group stage on a high note. At the same time, Bangladesh too will try to win their match against India after a disappointing stint in the ongoing mega event. After winning just one match and losing six, they have finished in the last position in the points table.

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details When is the India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match being played? The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh will be held on October 26, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai at 3 p.m. IST. Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Remains Doubtful For South Africa ODIs With Rib Injury, To Be Out Of Action For...: Report Where to watch the India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match live? The India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network, and it will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app.