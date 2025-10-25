India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma produced a memorable performance with the bat during the third and final ODI match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. India went on to beat Australia by 9 wickets, but the hosts won the three-match series 2-1.

Rohit smashed a memorable century, the 33rd of his ODI career. He stitched a 168-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli as India chased down the 237-run target in 38.3 overs. He remained unbeaten on 121 runs in 125 balls on the back of 13 fours and three sixes.

The century at the iconic SCG was Rohit's ninth against Australia in the ODIs as he went past Virat's tally of eight hundreds against the Men in Yellow. With this milestone, Rohit has now become the joint-highest century maker in the ODIs against the Aussies alongside Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian skipper Rohit achieved the feat in just 49 innings, compared to Tendulkar’s 70 innings and Kohli’s 51 against Australia.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Doubtful For South Africa ODIs Due To Rib Injury Rohit also created history by becoming the batter with the most ODI hundreds by a visiting player in Australia, scoring six centuries down under, one more than Kohli’s five in 32 innings. Notably, Rohit's effort was also his 50th century in international cricket. Apart from ODIs, Rohit has 12 centuries and five hundreds in Test and T20I cricket, respectively. He now becomes only the third Indian (10th overall) to get to 50 international centuries in men’s cricket.

ALSO READ: BCCI Breaks Silence On Molestation Of Australian Women Cricketers In Indore The series marked the return of Rohit and Virat Kohli to international cricket after a long break. The duo has already retired from the Test and T20I formats, having last played for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE, which the Men in Blue won.

Virat scored 0 in the first two matches in Perth and Adelaide before playing a fighting knock. On the other hand, Rohit managed to score just 8 runs in the series opener before hitting a fifty and a century in the next two games. During the third ODI, Rohit surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the third leading run-getter in ODI history.