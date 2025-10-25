BCCI have broken the silence and released an official statement on the harassment of two members of the Australian women’s cricket team in Indore amid the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The BCCI called the incident very unfortunate and said it damages India’s reputation.

On Thursday morning, two Australian cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe. During this time, the cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched." The team’s management security reported the inappropriate behaviour. The incident took place ahead of their match against South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the tournament.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed his displeasure over the incident, but praised the State Police for their swift action.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri Roasts Virat Kohli After Star Batter Returns To Form In Sydney

"This is a deeply regrettable and isolated incident. India has always been known for its warmth, hospitality, and care towards all guests. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts. We appreciate the swift and effective action taken by the Madhya Pradesh Police in apprehending the accused. The law will take its due course to ensure justice is served. We will also review our existing safety protocols and strengthen them further, if necessary, to ensure such incidents are not repeated," Devajit Saikia said in an official statement on BCCI’s official X handle.