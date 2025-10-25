India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri roasted Virat Kohli in a funny manner over the star batter's back-to-back ducks during the much-awaited Australia tour. Virat played a big role in India's famous win in the third and final ODI against Australia at the SCG on Saturday.

India headed into the match on the back of defeats in the first two games of the three-match ODI series, in which Virat scored 0. The series marked the return of Virat along with Rohit Sharma after a long break, having played his last international match during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia clinched the three-match series 2-1, but Rohit and Kohli produced memorable performances to entertain the jam-packed SCG. While Rohit smashed a match-winning century, Kohli provided impressive support with a fifty. The duo stitched a match-winning partnership of unbeaten 168 runs for the second wicket.

"Good to be out of the pond, honestly. Well, you know, I kind of lost… You’ve scored so many runs in international cricket, but then the game shows you everything, even at this stage, almost 37 in not many days and still you can feel like you don’t know how to get a run," Kohli said during a post-match chat.

Virat and Rohit helped India chase down the 237-run target in just 38.3 overs and register the first ODI victory under new skipper Shubman Gill. Virat smashed multiple milestones during his stay at the crease on Saturday, also becoming the second all-time top run-getter in ODI history after surpassing Kumar Sangakkara. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the elite list.