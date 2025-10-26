Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours: Rohit Sharma has probably played his last match for India on Australian soil. He smashed a memorable century in the third and final ODI match against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. India got a consolation win as Australia bagged the three-match series 2-1.

Amid the speculations regarding his ODI future, Rohit triggered the debate again with a story on Instagram social media on Sunday. 'One Last Time, Signing Off from Captaincy,' wrote Rohit on Instagram while posting a picture of him at the Sydney airport as the 38-year-old departed Australia after the three-match ODI series.

INSTAGRAM STORY OF ROHIT SHARMA 🥹🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ib8DlYrGTy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 26, 2025 ALSO READ: Kane Williamson Emulates Virat Kohli On Comeback With Score Of 0 Against England The series marked the return of Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, to international cricket. They remain only ODI cricketers, having retired from the T20I and Test formats. This was also India's first series after Rohit was replaced by Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain. Rohit ended the series on a high with his 33rd ODI century, and his 121-run unbeaten knock helped India win by 9 wickets at the SCG.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Nayar To Be Appointed As Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach Rohit arrived in Australia after a long break, and in the middle of speculations of the ODI series being the last of his career. However, despite producing impressive efforts, there is still an uncertainty over his ODI future and availability for the World Cup 2025.

After helping India clinch a famous win on the back of a 168-run partnership with Virat Kohli during a challenging run chase in Sydney, Rohit recalled some cherished moments in Australia over the years and thanked the crowd for turning up in huge numbers.

"I have always loved coming here and enjoyed playing cricket at this venue (in Sydney). Brought back nice memories of 2008 (his first tour of Australia). It was fun, don't know if we're going to come back (as cricketers), but I've enjoyed every bit. We've enjoyed playing cricket regardless of all the accolades over the years. Forget about what happened in the last 15 years; I've always loved playing here; I think it'll be the same for Virat as well. Thank you, Australia," Rohit said in a post-match chat with Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri.

Rohit will be next seen in action on 30th November in Ranchi against South Africa.