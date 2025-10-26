IPL: Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar is likely to be named the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), The Indian Express reported on Sunday. Nayar's ties to the Kolkata Knight Riders run deep, having served as an assistant coach and talent scout. During his tenure with the team, Nayar has been instrumental in uncovering some outstanding talents, such as Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana, who have become integral to the team's success.

According to The Indian Express, the three-time champions informed Nayar about their decision last week, and a formal announcement is expected soon. Meanwhile, Nayar's stint with the Indian national cricket team was concluded after two underwhelming series, evoking a return to KKR for a brief IPL term. He then transitioned to the Women's Premier League (WPL), taking the reins as head coach of UP Warriorz.

However, his term with UP Warriorz did not yield success, as the team concluded their campaign at the bottom of the WPL table in 2025. Nayar has kept busy since his last role, providing professional guidance to top Indian players, including Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.