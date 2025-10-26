- By Namrata Vijay
IND vs AUS: In what is considered a huge boost for the Men in Blue before the T20I series against Australia, as star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who gave the third ODI a miss owing to injury, will recover well in time for the five-match T20I series. As per BCCI, Reddy had sustained a left quadriceps injury in the second ODI.
And that's why he had to pull out of the third match on Saturday. The BCCi's medical staff has been working with him closely, and as per reports, he has been recovering well.
"Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him daily," a statement released by BCCI said.
During his debut ODI match, he had scored a gritty knock of 19 runs and helped the team post a respectable target. He was a like-for-like replacement for the injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Shubman Gill-led side did lose the series by 2-1, but his performance was one of the main highlights.
Good news for the Indian Team
Now that the visitors are gearing up for a five-match series, beginning next week, as per Cricbuzz, Reddy's injury isn't that serious. He will be staying with the team in this series. There are high chances that he won't be picked as a precaution, but he will be available for the other matches.
This is a huge relief for the Men in Blue, who know the importance of Reddy's abilities as both a batter and a bowler. His presence will add depth to the side since players like Hardik Pandya are still recovering from injuries.