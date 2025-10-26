IND-W vs BAN-W Women's World Cup 2025: The Women in Blue stayed calm to qualify for the semifinal in the must-win clash against New Zealand in their previous group stage match of the ongoing mega event. And now they are gearing up for the knockout stages by playing their last group stage match.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face Bangladesh on Sunday in Navi Mumbai. Since the host has already qualified for the semis and Bangladesh has been eliminated, this match is more like a dead rubber. But if India does win this match, then their confidence will be boosted before their semifinal against Australia.

They had beaten New Zealand in their previous match and will try to repeat their heroics. At the same time, Bangladesh has had a forgetful outing this time as they have won just one match and have lost the other games. They will try to give the host a hard time and end their campaign on a high note.

Match: India Women (IND-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BAN-W), Match 28, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match Date: October 26, 2025 (Sunday) Time: 3:00 P.M. (Indian Standard Time) / 09:30 AM GMT / 03:00 PM LOCAL Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai IND vs BAN: Head-to-Head: IND (6) – BAN (1) Both teams have faced each other eight times in this format. The Women in Blue have played six matches, and Bangladesh women have won just one, with one match washed out.

IND-W vs BAN-W Predicted Playing XI India - Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk)/ Uma Chetry, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud/Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur. Bangladesh - Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter.