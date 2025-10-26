Top 10 highest run scorers in ODI cricket history: Some of the best batting legends have emerged from One Day International (ODI) cricket, captivating fans with their brilliance, consistency, and game-winning heroics. Due to their exceptional ability to score runs, a number of players have achieved noteworthy milestones over the years. These batsmen have shaped periods and motivated millions of people worldwide, from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who still tops the chart, to contemporary players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

From the elegance of Kumar Sangakkara to the aggression of Ricky Ponting and the explosive starts of Sanath Jayasuriya, each of them has a distinct style. In addition to showcasing their individual genius, their records also demonstrate how much they contributed to the success of their teams. Players from India, Sri Lanka, Australia, Pakistan and South Africa who have made a significant impact on the history of the game.

Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In Cricket History Here is the list of the top 10 highest run scorers in ODI cricket as of 2025 in the world of cricket. These legends still serve as the standard for upcoming generations.

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 18,456 Runs (463 Matches, India) Known as the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar leads the ODI run-scoring list with 18,456 runs. He played for India from 1989 to 2012 and was renowned for his classical shots and impeccable timing. Tendulkar holds the record for the most centuries (49), and he was the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket. He is regarded as one of the best batsmen of all time and a global cricket icon due to his technique and consistency.

2. Virat Kohli – 14,255 Runs (305 Matches, India) India's top batting player of the modern era, Virat Kohli, is renowned for his aggressive style and outstanding chase records. He is among the quickest batsmen to reach several ODI milestones with 14,255 runs. Kohli has won multiple ICC awards and led India to victory in matches thanks to his stamina, tenacity, and ability to perform under duress. He remains one of the most reliable ODI players of all time.

3. Kumar Sangakkara – 14,234 Runs (404 Matches, Sri Lanka) Legendary batsman Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka made batting seem effortless by fusing strength and elegance. He was renowned for his ability to anchor innings and his elegant stroke play, scoring 14,234 runs. In addition to being a superb wicketkeeper and captain, Sangakkara was a top-order batsman who helped Sri Lanka win numerous noteworthy tournaments, including the 2014 T20 World Cup.

4. Ricky Ponting – 13,704 Runs (375 Matches, Australia) One of Australia's best captains, Ricky Ponting, was renowned for his aggressive batting and capable leadership. Ponting, who scored 13,704 runs, helped Australia win the World Cup twice in a row in 2003 and 2007. He was a bowler's nightmare because of his pull shots and bold style. In addition, he was one of the greatest captains in cricket history and a superb fielder.

5. Sanath Jayasuriya – 13,430 Runs (445 Matches, Sri Lanka) Sanath Jayasuriya's explosive top-order batting transformed ODI cricket. He amassed 13,430 runs while playing for Sri Lanka and was renowned for his strong hitting in the fielding restriction overs. The team benefited greatly from Jayasuriya's versatility as a left-arm spinner. He was instrumental in Sri Lanka's World Cup victory in 1996.

6. Mahela Jayawardene – 12,650 Runs (448 Matches, Sri Lanka) A stylish right-handed batsman, Mahela Jayawardene, was renowned for his control and timing. With 12,650 runs, he was one of Sri Lanka's most dependable players. Throughout his career, he was notable for his graceful cover drives and astute captaincy. Jayawardene was respected for his cricketing acumen and composed demeanour, and he played crucial innings in the World Cup finals.

7. Inzamam-ul-Haq – 11,739 Runs (378 Matches, Pakistan) For more than ten years, Inzamam-ul-Haq served as the foundation of Pakistan's batting attack. He amassed 11,739 runs and was renowned for his composure under duress. Inzamam played multiple game-winning innings for Pakistan by fusing timing and strength. He was a member of the World Cup-winning squad in 1992 and went on to coach and captain the Pakistan national team.

8. Jacques Kallis – 11,579 Runs (328 Matches, South Africa) Many people agree that one of the best all-rounders in cricket history is Jacques Kallis. He was renowned for his reliable and sound technique, having scored 11,579 runs in ODIs. With his medium speed, Kallis could both anchor the innings and take important wickets. His versatility as a bowler and batsman made him the ideal addition to South Africa's lineup.

9. Rohit Sharma – 11,370 Runs (276 Matches, India) India's "Hitman," Rohit Sharma, is renowned for his graceful stroke play and effortless six-hitting. He has amassed 11,370 runs, including the highest individual score of 264, and three double hundreds in ODIs. Rohit, the captain of India, is renowned for his ability to form significant partnerships at the top of the order and his composed leadership style.

10. Sourav Ganguly – 11,363 Runs (311 Matches, India) Known as the Prince of Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly was a graceful left-handed batsman and one of India's most successful captains. With 11,363 runs and a fearless demeanour, he significantly contributed to the transformation of Indian cricket. A new generation of Indian cricket players was inspired by Ganguly's leadership and his spectacular off-side shots.