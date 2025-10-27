India vs Australia Series: Shreyas Iyer's injury scare has deepened, as India's ODI vice-captain has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney after suffering a rib cage injury during the third match against Australia, which resulted in internal bleeding. The attacking top-order batter is currently in the ICU, being treated for internal bleeding, and his condition is being carefully monitored by medical experts and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to a statement by BCCI, Iyer's scans revealed that he sustained a "laceration injury to the spleen". BCCI on Monday issued an update about Iyer's injury, stating, "Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."

Iyer's incredible catch to dismiss Alex Carey, running backwards from backward point during the 3rd ODI against Australia, will be remembered for a long time. But the catch soon turned into a major worry as he clutched his rib cage in discomfort and was swiftly rushed to the hospital for further evaluation after returning to the dressing room on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Women's World Cup: Security Beefed Up In Navi Mumbai After Molestation Incident Involving Australian Cricketers In Indore "Shreyas has been in the ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately. He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days, depending on recovery, as one needs to stop the spread of infection due to bleeding," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The BCCI medical team acted swiftly after Iyer's vital parameters fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room. "The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon," the source added. Initially, Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but the recovery period may now be longer. ALSO READ: Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Keeps Fingers Crossed For Pratika Rawal's Fitness Ahead Of Semis Against Australia "Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it's difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source said. The 31-year-old is expected to remain in the Sydney hospital for at least a week before being declared fit to travel back to India. Iyer is not part of India's T20 squad. (With PTI Inputs)