The accused, identified as Aqeel Khan, has since been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police. In response, tournament organisers and local authorities have stepped up security around team hotels, sports venues, and stadiums in Navi Mumbai, where the remaining Women's World Cup matches will be held.

The news agency IANS stated that, "the police reports, the players were harassed by a motorcycle-borne man on Khajrana Road, Indore, on Thursday morning while heading from the Radisson Blu Hotel to a nearby cafe."

Women's World Cup: Security measures have been fortified in Navi Mumbai for the remaining matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in the aftermath of the molestation incident involving two Australian players in Indore.

The incident has elicited widespread outrage among fans and residents across India, with many asking for harsh punishment for the perpetrator. At the same time, some fans voiced concern that increased safety might make players less accessible to fans.

"It's unfortunate that such things still happen. The guilty should be punished, but we also hope fans don't lose their connection with players," said a fan outside the Navi Mumbai stadium.

Officials have ensured that while security will be strengthened, actions will continue to ensure a safe yet welcoming environment for both players and fans for the rest of the tournament.

It was Danny Simmons, security manager of the Australian cricket squad, who first informed Indore Police. Swift collaboration between the Australian team's security officer, Simmons, and the local police led to a rapid investigation, the police official had said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Dandotiya had told IANS that the accused Aqeel, a resident of Azad Nagar in Indore, was previously involved in multiple criminal cases.

