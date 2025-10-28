Where To Watch South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team: After a hard-fought Test series between the two countries, which ended in a 1-1 result, Pakistan and South Africa will go head-to-head in the T20I format. The first T20I starts on 28th October (Tuesday) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A three-match T20I series between the two sides is expected to be a cracker, where hosts Pakistan will look to entertain the crowd with superstars like Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi among others.

On the other hand, South Africa, led by Donovan Ferreira, have a golden opportunity to beat hosts Pakistan in front of a packed crowd.

How To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan T20I Series Live In Your Country, India

When will the PAK vs SA 1st T20I match in Rawalpindi start?

The T20I match will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled to take place at 8:00 PM IST.

What is the venue of the PAK vs SA 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Where to watch the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team in India?

The T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Where To Watch the PAK vs SA 1st T20I Match In Other Countries

Pakistan: A Sports/Ten Sport and Tapmad/Tamasha app

Bangladesh: T Sports

United Kingdom: PCB Live app

USA: Willow TV

Sub-Saharan Africa: Supersport

Sri Lanka: ARY Digital

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan(w), Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane