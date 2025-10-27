Ranji Trophy: After whipping a century against Chhattisgarh in a Group A Ranji Trophy game in Mumbai, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane expressed his hurt at getting ignored for India's 2024-25 tour to Australia, asserting that age should not be a barrier to national selection.

The veteran batter is adamant that his presence would have been beneficial for the team Down Under. Rahane hammered a distinguishing 303-ball 159 with 21 fours for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy here, but being overlooked for playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which India suffered a series defeat 1-3, still bothered him. “Age is just a number. As a player. If you have the experience, if you are still playing domestic cricket, if you are still giving your best, I think selectors should consider (for selection),” Rahane, whose last Test was against the West Indies in 2023, said.

The 37-year-old then mentioned the example of former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, who made a delayed Test debut, to fuel his point. "In Australia (if) you see. Michael Hussey made his debut in late 30s and still he made runs. Experience matters in red-ball cricket and I thought personally the Indian team needed me in Australia — that's my personal feeling," said Rahane, who had led the side to a stirring 2-1 away series win over the Aussies in 2020-21.

The 37-year-old then mentioned the example of former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, who made a delayed Test debut, to fuel his point. “In Australia (if) you see. Michael Hussey made his debut in late 30s and still he made runs. Experience matters in red-ball cricket and I thought personally the Indian team needed me in Australia — that's my personal feeling,” said Rahane, who had led the side to a stirring 2-1 away series win over the Aussies in 2020-21.

After a period of uncertainty, Rahane's career witnessed a resurgence when he made a Test comeback in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in 2023 before earning one final opportunity to don the national jersey against the West Indies.

“I made my comeback in the 2023 WTC final and before that, I played two years of domestic cricket (where) I did really well. I (also) did well in the IPL and got into the WTC final in which I made my comeback,” he recalled.

“After playing so much of cricket for the Indian team, an experienced player like me when I got dropped, I got a sense that there is something different. I thought an experienced player like me should get more chances when you make a comeback. But there was no communication," the veteran batter added.

“I can focus on only the controllable things, which I am doing right now. If they select me (or even) if they don't select me, that's fine, it's their call. But as I said, the Indian team needed me in Australia and I was fully ready for it,” he said.

Rahane expressed that he has been fulfilling the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's order that all Indian players should play domestic cricket. "You always (see) selectors talk about playing domestic cricket. I've been playing domestic cricket for the last 4-5 seasons. Sometimes, it's not about the runs or performance. It's about the intent. It's about the experience. When you play in Australia, England, or South Africa, it's about the experience," he said.

“I don't buy into that after 34 or 35 (age) players are old; players are always looking to do well. Players are always looking to give their best and if someone is really passionate about playing red-ball cricket, I think selectors should look into it because they come and watch the game,” he said.