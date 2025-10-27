India vs Australia: India's batting giant Rohit Sharma credited his remarkable performance in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia to his decision to prepare on "his own terms", which stemmed from a profound self-realisation that life encompasses more than just professional commitments.

By widening his horizons and embracing a more balanced lifestyle, Rohit was able to regain the tempo and achieve a new level of focus and determination. Rohit's imperious unbeaten 121 guided India to a thumping nine-wicket win over Australia, which helped the visitors avoid a whitewash. ALSO READ: Ajinkya Rahane Launches Scathing Attack On Selectors Over Lack Of Communication: 'India Needed Me In Australia' "Since the time I started playing, I never had four to five months to prepare for a series, so I wanted to utilise that. I wanted to do things in my own way, on my own terms, and that actually worked out well for me, understanding what I need to do for the rest of my career,” Rohit told the BCCI website.

His exceptional show in Australia earned him both the Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards, a remarkable achievement which he achieved despite not playing competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 in May. “It was important to utilise that time because, like I said, I never had so much time, and I prepared well back home. There are differences between conditions here and back home, but I have come here so many times, so it was just about getting into that rhythm," Rohit said.

“So I give a lot of credit to the way I prepped before coming here, giving a lot of time to myself first. That was very important because sometimes you need to understand that there is so much to do in life besides what you do professionally. But I had a lot of time in my hand, and so I utilised that,” he added.

ALSO READ: Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Keeps Fingers Crossed For Pratika Rawal's Fitness Ahead Of Semis Against Australia Despite the series loss, former skipper Rohit found some positives. “A lot of positives from the series, especially Harshit Rana, who has been playing white-ball cricket in Australia for the first time, and the way he bowled in both the games (Sydney and Adelaide), it was a fantastic effort from him,” he added.