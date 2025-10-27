Pratika Rawal ruled out of IND-W vs AUS-W match: India have suffered a major setback in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as star opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the tournament and will miss their all-important semifinal against Australia. Pratika sustained an ankle injury during India's last league match against Bangladesh on Sunday.

India will face Australia in the second semifinal in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The match between IND-W vs BAN-W was washed out, and the Women in Blue finished fourth at the end of the league stage, whereas Bangladesh finished seventh.

Rawal slipped and fell awkwardly in the field while fielding near the boundary ropes in the rain-affected match. She looked in immense pain before going off the field with the help of teammates and support staff. She didn't return to the field for the remaining overs and even avoided opening the Indian innings. Amanjot Kaur joined Smriti Mandhana as the opener during the run chase.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Admitted To Sydney Hospital Due To Internal Bleeding From Rib Injury

After the game was called off, the 25-year-old underwent scans and was scheduled to meet with an independent doctor for her official reports.

"Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress," the BCCI had written on X.

🚨 UPDATE#TeamIndia all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress.#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/JDocwJEF9A

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 26, 2025

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Gives Insight On Embracing Life's Many Dimensions Amidst 2027 World Cup Speculations

Notably, Rawal had a remarkable start to her international career after making her India debut in December 2024. She smashed her maiden World Cup century during the match against New Zealand. In the process, she also became the joint-fastest to 1000 runs in women's ODIs and was on the verge of becoming only the second player to aggregate 1000 runs in a calendar year.