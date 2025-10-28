- By Gurmeet Batra
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 08:16 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India ODI vice captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a laceration to his spleen, has been moved out of the ICU and remains in stable condition in a Sydney hospital.
According to a fresh report in news agency PTI on Tuesday, the 30-year-old right-handed batter is recovering well and has been moved out of the ICU.
"Indian ODI vice captain Shreyas Iyer has been moved out of ICU and remains in stable condition in a Sydney hospital," a BCCI sources told PTI.
He sustained a serious injury during the third and final ODI match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, which India ultimately won by nine wickets.
Updating the avid fans about Iyer's injury and his health condition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X on Monday morning to share an official update.
"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," the BCCI statement read.
"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," it further added.
Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch while running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have injured his left rib cage in the process.
According to sources, Iyer fainted in the dressing room and his vital parameters were alarmingly low. He was rushed to the hospital soon after, with scans revealing he sustained a "laceration injury to the spleen".
As per the PTI report, the BCCI's head of medical services, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, in his communication to the board, commended the on-field medical staff for their swift and efficient response, which helped avert a potentially critical situation.
Meanwhile, sources indicated that Iyer's family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues to recover.
(With PTI Inputs)