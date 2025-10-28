Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India ODI vice captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a laceration to his spleen, has been moved out of the ICU and remains in stable condition in a Sydney hospital.

According to a fresh report in news agency PTI on Tuesday, the 30-year-old right-handed batter is recovering well and has been moved out of the ICU.

"Indian ODI vice captain Shreyas Iyer has been moved out of ICU and remains in stable condition in a Sydney hospital," a BCCI sources told PTI.

He sustained a serious injury during the third and final ODI match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, which India ultimately won by nine wickets.

Updating the avid fans about Iyer's injury and his health condition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X on Monday morning to share an official update.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," the BCCI statement read.