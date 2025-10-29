SA-W vs ENG-W Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt has achieved another milestone in her illustrious career as she has leveled ex-India skipper Mithali Raj's record for hitting the most fifties in the Women's World Cup. Mithali Raj, who announced her retirement after the 2022 ODI World Cup, had hit 13 fifties in this tournament.

Wolvaardt, who is inching closer towards this feat, has leveled Raj's record by scoring her 13th fifty in the semifinal against England.

The youngster had hit three fifties in the ongoing mega event and brought her 4th half-century this year in the semifinal against England.

Also Read: Meg Lanning Makes Bold Prediction Ahead Of India vs Australia World Cup Semifinal, Says, 'They're Not Reliant...'

Wolvaardt is currently lying at the top position in this list along with Mithali Raj, whereas Debbie Hockley and Charlotte Edwards have hit 11 and 12 fifties each.

Rank Player 50-plus Scores Innings 1 Mithali Raj (IND) 13 36 1 Laura Wolvaardt (SA) 13 23 3 Debbie Hockley (NZ) 12 43 4 Charlotte Edwards (ENG) 11 28

Nat Sciver Brunt won the toss and chose to bowl first. Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits opened the innings and took the opponent bowlers to the cleaners. England's bowlers were seen struggling to take wickets as this duo built a partnership of 116 runs.

But Sophie Ecclestone helped the team bounce back by taking two wickets off just 4 balls and had rattled South Africa's batting attack. Brits and Anneke Bosch got out in the 23rd over, and skipper Sciver-Brunt took another wicket in the 26th over.