IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025: Ex-Australia captain Meg Lanning has revealed that Australia has shown brilliant depth in the ongoing mega event and that will give them an upper edge against the host in the upcoming semifinal, which will be held in Navi Mumbai. Reigning champions Australia are eyeing to win their record-extending eighth title and be the only unbeaten team in this mega event.

They had defeated the host by three wickets in the group stage match.

“I think Australia has just got incredible depth. They’ve shown throughout the tournament that they’re not reliant on one or two players," Lanning was quoted as saying on ICC Review.

“And even if they lose early wickets, there’s significant power towards the backend that can help them out of various situations," she added.

Lanning also said that the host will be missing the services of star opener Pratika Rawal and that it's time for Harmanpreet Kaur to step up.

“For India, I am going to go with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She’s had a good tournament, but she’s probably yet to really explode and dominate a game. And for me, that makes me a touch nervous because it feels like she’s due to do that. When she gets going, she’s pretty impossible to stop, so she’s the key player for India," she added.